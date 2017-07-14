Fruit Hawker Found Dead In A Kiosk

Related Stories A fruits seller at Tamso School Junction in the Tarkwa Nsueam constituency was found dead in a kiosk.



The deceased, Ernestina Yankey, 56, is a native of Brekum Esioko, in the Brong Ahafo region.



The body has since been deposited at the Apinto Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Chief Inspector George Sakyi, station officer in charge of Nsuta Wassa, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tarkwa.



He said the unit committee chairman for Tamso School Junction reported to the Nsuta Wassa police station that a woman had passed away in a wooden structure.



Chief Inspector Sakyi said shortly after receiving the information he led a team of police officers to the scene where they found the deceased.



He said the deceased had rented an apartment at Akyepim, a suburb of Tarkwa, but she normally spent the night in the wooden structure where she keeps her fruits anytime she closed late.



Chief Inspector Sakyi said on that faithful day the deceased after work slept in the wooden structure as she usually did, but the next day she was found dead.



He said no arrest has been made and investigations are still going.