'We Will Match Robbers Fire For Fire' - Police

The Director General in charge of operations of the Ghana police service COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu has said they will leave no stone unturned in dealing with armed robbers in the country.



He was reacting to the armed robbery operation that led to the shooting of a police officer at Lapaz.



According to him, ‘we will match the armed robbers in the country fire for fire’ adding, they have asked their men to descend heavily on them [armed robbers] even if it requires ‘opening fire’ on them.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia's programme, COP Tetteh Yohonu blamed the high spate of robbery in the country on the Justice for all programme and some of the reviewed laws in the country.



"What happened yesterday is barbaric and callous. We will deal heavily with these armed robbers", he explained.



He also assured members of the public to remain calm as they are on top of the security in the region.



"We are going to beef up visibility patrols and also put in adequate security measures to protect Ghanaians".



IGP Places GHC10,000 bounty on Lapaz cop killers



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu has placed a 10, 000 Ghana cedis bounty on the two armed robbers who shot and killed a Police officer at Lapaz in Accra Thursday afternoon.



The robbers who were on an unlicensed motorbike escaping after a robbery operation around Ashanti Home Touch at Lapaz were confronted by two police officers on patrol duties.



The robbers opened fire on the police officers killing one instantly. The other Police officer escaped with gun shots wounds to his hand.



To facilitate their movement, the two robbers abandoned their motorbike, snatched an unregistered Ash Hyundai Elantra saloon vehicle in broad day light and sped off towards Mallam junction.



Addressing the Press Friday, the IGP called on Ghanaians to help the Police with vital information to ensure that the robbers are arrested.



He added that 10,000 Ghana cedis has been set aside to reward anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the thugs.