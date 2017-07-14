Force Amnesty International Lobbyists To Have Sex With A Nursing Sheep... (VIDEO)

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the Government of Ghana would consider the legalization of gay marriage on one condition.



Abronye DC as he is known and called speaking on Adom FM Wednesday said the entire country would be forced to consider the issue of legalisation of the act only if the leader of Amnesty International, which has been advocating for people’s rights is able to sleep with a nursing sheep in public.



“If the Amnesty International boss is advocating the legalization of gay marriage and the right to have sex with animals, then he should be forced to sleep with a nursing sheep in the open…if he is able to do that, then we may consider granting what he is calling for…,” he said.



Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye has said Amnesty International (AI) may soon start pushing for the legalisation of bestiality in Ghana judging from the way the rights advocacy group has been campaigning for the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the abolishment of the death penalty in the name of human rights.



Prof Oquaye expressed the fear when Amnesty international visited Ghana’s parliament with a call on the legislature to repeal capital punishment from its statutes.



“The way human rights conceptualisations are going these days, if we don’t take care, before we realise very soon everything has become human rights, even the right to have sex with animals…,” he said.



And reacting to this, Kwame Baffoe called on the leadership of Amnesty International to consider sleeping with animals in the open to show the way.



Source: Adom News