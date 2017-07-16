Tambe Bridge Collapses

Related Stories The Tambe Bridge, which links the Garu Tempane district to the Bawku municipality, has collapsed making it impossible for motorists to cross to either side of the district.



The bridge was said to have collapsed on Friday July 14 when an articulated truck with registration number GT 2758-12, loaded with bags of millet from Garu to Kumasi crossed it.



The truck fell on its side as one section of the bridge caved in. The driver and his conductor managed to escape unhurt but the truck load of millet submerged in the river below the bridge.



This has made it impossible for any vehicle to travel to the other side of the town. The metal bridge was constructed in 2007.