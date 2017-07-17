Police Round Up 15 - Impound Vehicle, Motorbike

Related Stories Fifteen people suspected to have been variously involved in the shooting incident at Lapaz that claimed the life of a policeman and caused injury to another have been arrested by the police.



The suspects include a 27-year-old female, Charity Otuboa, a trader; six Nigerians and eight Ghanaians.



The names of the suspects are: Ken Ikponnwosa, 23; Faith Ogieriakhi, 35; Fem Erhuumwunse, 20; Michael Ogbegia, 20; Sampson Aja, 27; Emmanuel Aimiu, 31, and Kwasi Nyarko, 33.



The others are Raphael Nii Lartey Coffie, 37; Asare Frederick, 35; Mark Enchil, 31; Kwadwo Afari, 32, and Kwabena Gyasi, 20.



The rest are Abudu Mohammed and Salusi Zibu, whose ages are yet to be established.



Operation



Briefing the Daily Graphic on the arrest of the suspects yesterday, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III, said a combined team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters and the Accra Regional Command picked up the suspects from different locations in Accra.



“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Accra, including Ablekuma, Olebu and Kasoa, after the police had picked up intelligence and tip-offs.



“The unregistered Hyundai Elantra car that was snatched by the robbers at the scene of the incident was abandoned at Olebu and is currently with the police. Other exhibits that were retrieved from the suspects include empty shells and an unregistered Royal motorbike,” he said.



Osabarima Pinkro said the police were still interrogating the suspects and looking out for possible leads that would ensure that all persons involved in the robbery at Lapaz and the subsequent killing of Constable Daniel Owusu and causing injury to Constable Alhassan Jibril, both of the Community Policing at the Police Headquarters, were arrested.



The shooters



Asked if the 15 suspects who had been arrested included the two who had carried out the shooting at the robbery scene, he said the police were still doing due diligence to be sure of the role each of the suspects played in the robbery.





