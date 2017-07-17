PHOTO: Wontumi Visits Kotoko's Head Coach

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Saturday to visit Mr. Steve Polack, the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who was involved in an accident last Wednesday with his team.



Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako's visit was to personally convey President Akufo-Addo’s message of condolence to the team and much importantly, wish the coach speedy recovery while on his hospital bed.



The Asante Kotoko team bus was involved in an accident on Wednesday after their 1-0 defeat in Accra to Inter Allies in match day 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



The unfortunate incident happened when the team was returning to Kumasi, as their bus ran into a stationary truck at Nkawkaw.



Mr. Thomas Obeng Asare, equipment officer died after being rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, in Nkawkaw, while the coach and the rest of the team were later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.



According to Chairman Antwi Boasiako popularly called Wontumi, the president recognizes the role that the Kotoko brand have and is playing to the overall quality of Ghana’s football, constantly placing Ghana on the international stage.



In the candid view of the President, "Ghana football is what it is today because of the existence of Asante Kotoko and how it has contributed to the country’s national teams, and he is with you in this at this very critical moment. The president wants you (coach Polack) to know that you are his prayer topic and wishes you speedy recovery."



To the party chairman, there are two optimum things that are dear to the very heart of Asantemen-the Golden Stool and Kotoko, and it is therefore important that “the nation does its best to ensure these heritages were jealously protected and preserved.



“In the same way Ghana’s politics is all about the UP and the NPP, so is Asanteman about Kotoko and the Golden Stool, so we owe it a patriotic duty to protect our own,” Mr. Antwi Boasiako emphasized.



He further noted: “Ghana’s politics can never be complete without NPP and football in Ghana and Africa can’t be written without talking about Kumasi Asante Kotoko…so it’s the president wish that you get well soon and lead the team to greater glory.”



On his part, Coach Steve Polack sounding surprised and appreciative of the chairman’s kind gesture expressed gratitude to the President and Otumfuo, for showing ‘greater’ concern for his health and welfare.



"I’m extremely surprised and delighted that since the accident I’ve received no mean personality like the King himself visiting me and now the president has sent his able chairman to see me. I’m humbled by this gesture and this tells me I’ve the best family in Ghana.”



He said his love for this country, the Ashanti Region and Kotoko has doubled in the last few days and is therefore ready to work for the King and the club, adding “all we pray for is to get out of here stronger and better and I know with the kind of love that I’ve enjoyed it just a matter of time…”