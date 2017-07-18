The 2 Armed Robbers Who Attacked An Israeli Businessman At East Legon (PHOTO)

Related Stories Two suspected armed robbers, who allegedly attacked an Israeli businessman at East Legon in Accra and robbed him of his bag containing an amount of GH¢4,030 and other personal effects have been arrested by the police.



The suspects- Senusi Zibo and Abudu Mohammed- were apprehended when a taxi driver crossed them with his cab when they attempted to flee with the money.



The bag containing the money was recovered from them upon their arrest by residents and handed over to the police.



Narrating the incident to the media, ASP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer said suspects Senusi Zibo and Abudu Mohammed were arrested by witnesses in the case on Friday, July 14, 2017 around 1:30pm and handed over to the police.



They were also followed by the victim, who is an Israeli businessman residing in Ghana.



According to the victim, around 1pm that day, he was returning from town and upon reaching a spot called ARS near American House in East Legon, he stopped and parked his car on the shoulders of the road to receive a phone call.



While still talking on the phone, suspect Senusi approached him to alert him that his car had a flat tyre.



The victim said he got down to check the said flat tyre but instead, suspect Senusi pointed a knife at him and ordered him to keep calm.



The suspect then escorted the victim to his car and picked the bag containing the money and attempted to escape on a motorbike manned by the second suspect who had parked a little further from the robbery scene.



The victim however raised an alarm and a taxi driver, who stumbled on the scene crossed the suspects with his vehicle and knocked them down.



Residents then pounced on the two suspects and grabbed them.



After subjecting them to severe beatings, the residents took them to the East Legon Police station together with the stolen bag.



The two are still in police custody assisting in investigations.



