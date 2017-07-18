Fire Guts Job 600 Building

Related Stories Fire has gutted the 10th floor of the Job 600 building located at Parliament House in Accra.



Information gathered indicates that the entire floor has been gutted by the fire which is spreading to other floors.



It is not known what caused the fire but personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene trying to douse the inferno.



The Job 600 building houses offices for the nation’s Parliamentarians.





Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.