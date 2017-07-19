Judge Robber Busted

Related Stories Nene Tetteh, a 36-year-old car dealer believed to be the leader of a robbery gang that allegedly attacked and robbed a circuit court judge of his Toyota Fortuner 4×4 in December last year, has been arrested by the police.



The suspect, according to police reports, used the vehicle to defraud some one of an amount of GH¢25,000 and was about using the same modus operandi to defraud another person when he was accosted.



Briefing the media, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Effia Tenge, said records available indicated that Nene Tetteh and his cohorts after robbing the judge, also robbed a banker of her Hyundai Santa Fe that same month.



Narrating how the suspect was arrested, the PRO said on April 6, 2017, one of the gang’s victims spotted an unregistered Accent saloon car parked at Westland, Accra, which was advertised for sale with a cell phone number 0265024350 displayed on the vehicle.



The victim, who she said had interest in buying the vehicle, then called the said number and spoke to a man identified as Agyapong to bargain for the price.



The two finally settled on GH¢25,000 and so the victim requested that they meet for the vehicle to be inspected.



The said Agyapong, according to the PRO, told the victim that he would send one of his errand boys to bring the vehicle for inspection.



Not quiet long, ASP Effia Tenge said, the victim claimed that the said errand boy of Agyapong arrived with the vehicle for inspection after which they drove to Agbogba, where the owner of the vehicle lived, for payment to be made.



On arriving at Agbogba junction, they met one Kofi Lawton (suspect), the supposed owner of the car, and the victim paid the money to him by the roadside.



An official receipt was issued to him to that effect.



Suspect Lawton then instructed the errand boy to park the vehicle at the junction, go with the victim for the documents at Adjirigano while he waited with the car.



As the two set off to take a taxi to Adjirigano, the errand boy asked the victim to wait for him because he was going back to his master to collect money for their transportation.



The victim waited several hours for the errand boy but he never returned; and when he went back to the place where the vehicle was parked, it was not there.



A report was lodged with the police at Achimota and investigation began.



On May 13, 2017, the victim again spotted a Toyota Fortuner (the judge’s vehicle) being advertised for sale with the same mobile phone number displayed.



He (victim) made his secretary call the number to feign interest in buying the vehicle.



The lady was also taken through the same process the first victim was taken through.



They then agreed to meet at Abeka Lapaz for payment to be made and so the police were subsequently informed.



Suspects Kofi Lawton, Robert Tackie and Nana Ackah arrived on board the Toyota Fortuner and a Hyundai Santefe with registration numbers GR 2431-16 and GW8622- 16 respectively.



They entered a banking hall with the lady under the pretext of cashing the money when the police arrested them.