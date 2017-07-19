KMA To Get Tough With Disability Law Offenders

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has warned of prosecution of owners of public buildings found not to be disability-friendly.



Mr. Godwin Okumah Nyame, the Public Relation Officer (PRO), said it was determined to ensure that there was compliance with the disability law (Act 715).



The assembly, he indicated, was unhappy that many property owners were showing blatant disregard for the law and said that could not continue.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the works department of the assembly had been directed to scrutinize and satisfy itself that any application for permit to construct a new building incorporated disability facilities before approval.



The assembly has over the years been sensitizing developers to make provision for the physically challenged – so that they are able to access their buildings.



Nobody or section of the population should be discriminated against – denied access to public places, he added.



Mr. Okumah Nyame said building inspectors of the assembly would closely monitor all on-going projects in the metropolis to make sure that these met disability-friendly specifications.



Act 715, passed by parliament in 2006, enjoins owners of public buildings to make their property and services accessible and available to persons with disability.



This involves providing elevators, walkways, slip-resistant flooring and designated space at parking lots for the disabled.