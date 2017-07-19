Committee Presents Findings Of GHUMCO Gas Explosion

Related Stories The Committee of Inquiry set to investigate the cause of the May 9th,2017 Gas explosion at the courtyard of the GHUMCO said the disaster was due to negligence of the persons involved in discharging the LPG gas.



The Committee has therefore recommended that the companies involved bore the cost of treatment of all the 182 victims affected by the accident.



The explosion which happened in the early hours of May 9th 2017, affected more than 150 individuals with various degrees of injuries with no recorded death.



The 13-member Committee of Inquiry led by Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister, presented the findings to the Region Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie for onward submission to the seat of government, the Ministries concerned and the National Security for Action.



Mrs Kusi said the Committee, received 190,000 cedis as donations from two corporate bodies, the National Petroleum Authority and the National Association of Operators in LPG and stressed the money would be fairly distributed among the victims as relief packages.



She explained that 138,000 cedis bill had been forwarded to the GHUMCO for payment to the hospitals where the affected received treatment.



Dr Kwaku Afriyie commended the Committee for a good work done, adding that the explosion mainly occurred due to lapses on issues of safety.



He said the recommendations of the report would be followed to the latter to ensure that live and properties were protected in the future.