Central Region Records 524 Accidents In First Quarter

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Ampah-Bennin, the Central Regional Police Commander, has urged the public to report any driver found flouting driving regulations to the police, for their own safety.



He said road safety management is a shared responsibility between all stakeholders and therefore key stakeholders must not relent in educating the public on such issues.



DCOP Ampah-Bennin gave the advice when he opened a capacity building workshop for Branch Secretaries of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Cape Coast on Tuesday.



The five-day training workshop, being attended by over 101 members, is aimed at building the capacities of key transport administrators to improve upon their performance.



He said the Command was embarking on night snap checks on the Cape Coast – Accra highway to control the recent surge in armed robbery activities on that stretch.



DCOP Ampah-Bennin called on drivers to take note of the new road blocks by the police on the Cape Coast – Accra highway and cautioned them against giving their cars to unlicensed and inexperienced persons.



He said the police in collaboration with the MTTD, National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has also intensified road safety campaigns in the region.



The campaign involves education of motor riders, drivers, roads checks and visits to lorry terminals, schools, religious organizations to help the people put premium of lives to reduce road fatalities.



DCOP Ampah-Bennin attributed the sharp increase in motor accidents from 369 last year January to June to 524 the same period this year, on the withdrawal of the personnel of the MTTD on the roads.



He said human error is a major contributory factor for road accidents and advised drivers to be law-abiding and adhere to safety regulations.



DCOP Ampah-Bennin said other factors include blatant disregard of road traffic regulations, distracted driving, speeding, drink driving, climatic conditions, reckless driving, running red lights, teenage drivers, tailgating, road rage, pothole and animal crossing among others.



Alhaji Rahayianu Shaibu Artey, Regional Chairman of GPRTU, urged the participants to apply the lessons acquired to help improve upon the Union’s activities.



He urged them to be conversant with road traffic regulations and the constitutions of the Union to enable them perform their duties effectively.



He said the Union will continue to partner all relevant stakeholders to address speed related issues to save lives and reduce road crashes and fatalities.