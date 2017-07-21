Afoko Murder Trial Takes Long Break

Related Stories The Accra High Court (Criminal Division) has adjourned until October 25, the hearing of the case involving 52-year-old Gregory Afoko over the murder of Adams Mahama, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The court, presided over by Justice L.L. Mensah, set the date for the resumption of the trial yesterday after the defence lawyers had completed their cross-examination of the third prosecution witness – Asigiri Quinn.



The witness has over the weeks been telling the court about the circumstances leading to the death of Adams (after a reported acid bath).



So far, state prosecutors led by Matthew Amponsah, a chief state attorney, have presented two witnesses, including Hajia Zainabu Adams, wife of the late NPP regional chairman.



Under further cross-examination, Quinn told the court that Adams spoke to one Tauffic at the hospital in the presence of the nurses before his death.



He disputed the assertion by Osafo Boabeng, counsel for the accused person, that the late Adams was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital, insisting that if Adams was unconscious, he (Adams) would not have been able to give him the number of Tauffic to call.



The witness again did not agree with the position of the defence that the late Adams never mentioned the name of Tauffic to him at the hospital.



Quinn noted that although Tauffic did not answer the call he placed to him with the telephone of one of the nurses at the hospital, he could not tell when he (Tauffic) arrived at the hospital.



The witness said he did not know Tauffic neither could he remember his telephone number which he (witness) had called..



Gegory has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder of Adams Mahama in May 2015.



Meanwhile he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Adams Mahama died of extensive acid burns and shock lungs (acute respiratory distress syndrome), an autopsy report has indicated.



Gregory’s alleged accomplice, Asabke, is still on the run.