Fuel Tanker Burnt to Ashes at Assin-Brasiako

A fuel tanker carrying fuel from Tema to Obuasi went up in flames when it ran into a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) at Assin Dansame -Brasiako on the Assin Fosu – Kumasi highway on Wednesday afternoon.



No death was recorded but the driver and the mate of the fuel tanker sustained various degrees of injuries and have been sent to the New Edubiase Government Hospital for treatment, an eye witnesses told the Ghana News Agency.



The MMT bus with registration number GW 3373-Z was heading towards Obuasi from Takoradi but slowed down upon reaching Assin-Brasiako in an attempt to avoid multiples of potholes on the road.



The fuel tanker which was on top speed unfortunately failed its brakes and ran into the bus, somersaulted and caught fire after a few minutes.



Billows of thick smoke covered the entire accident scene and created chaotic traffic flow impeding the movement of vehicles along the busy highway.



However, Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Assin Praso arrived on time to douse the fire.

The Police have since been at the accident scene to control vehicular traffic flow and security.