Big Python Pops-Up At Asakae

Related Stories Assakae, a farming community in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western Region, was thrown into a state of confusion last Friday when news broke that a python had been discovered in the room of one of the young guys in the vicinity believed to be engaged in Voodoo.



The big python was found after a group of youth in the area besieged the house of the ‘snake man’ to avenge an assault on their friend by the supposed spiritualist.



Eye-witness



According to the residents, a relative of the self-acclaimed spiritualist and his gang attacked some students at Asakae and robbed them of their money.



A brother to one of the victims confronted the alleged robbery gang upon hearing of the incident.



The spiritualist and his relative quickly engaged the man in a brawl.



In the process, the spiritualist allegedly stabbed the opponent’s arm and took to his heels.



The injured victim was rushed to the hospital which infuriated the friends of the victim who also rushed to carry out reprisal attacks.



They besieged the house of the spiritualist and forcibly entered his room.



When they could not get him, they started ransacking the room and in the process spotted a very big python in a metal trunk that attempted to bite them.



The young men killed the python and publicly displayed it in the farming community.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the Police quickly moved to the scene to bring the situation under control and launched a manhunt for the supposed spiritualist.