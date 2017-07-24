Car Snatcher Busted At Adenta

Related Stories The Adenta Police have apprehended a 20-year-old man for attempting to snatch a taxi from its owner at knifepoint.



The suspect Awudu Tofiq and another person identified only as Lilwil, now at large, inflicted knife wounds on the neck of the victim in an attempt to seize the ignition keys, but the victim managed to escape with the keys, leaving behind the car.



A police patrol team were called to the scene to arrest of Tofiq.



The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Efia Tenge, confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that at about 1am on July 21, 2017, Awudu Tofiq and Lilwil hired the services of one Jacob Amenyaga in charge of a Almera taxi with registration number GM 5871-13 to drive them from Madina to Adenta.



On reaching a portion of the Aviation Road, one of the suspects asked him to stop for him to urinate but the taxi driver declined since the area was quite bushy and quiet.



Awudu Tufiq, who was seated in the front passenger seat, switched off the engine and attacked the victim with a knife together with Lilwil, who was also seated behind the driver.



They inflicted a deep knife wound on the neck of the victim in an attempt to overpower him, but the victim however managed to escape with the ignition keys of the cab.



The victim met a police patrol team midway and reported the incident to them.



The patrol team quickly moved to the scene, pursued the suspects and arrest Tofiq, but his accomplice Lilwil managed to escape.



Efforts are being made to apprehend Lilwil, as the victim was sent to the nearest health facility for medical attention.



Tofiq has since confessed to the crime and would be arraigned before court for prosecution.