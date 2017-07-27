Kumasi Metro Mass Boss Sacked

Related Stories The Management of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) has removed from office the Managing Director of the Kumasi Depot, Daniel Boateng.



A statement issued by the Human Resource Manager of the company said:



“We write to you that with immediate effect your appointment as the Kumasi Depot Manager which is supposed to take effect from 15th July 2017 is withdrawn.



“We trust that we can count on your co-operation for full compliance.”



Meanwhile, Mr Boateng has said he had not received any letter asking him to step aside.



He told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday July 27 that: "I have not received any such letter and so I am still working."