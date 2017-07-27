Appeals Court Dismisses Sosu’s Motion Against Ban

Related Stories The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for a stay of execution pending appeal by suspended human rights lawyer, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, over his suspension from legal practice by the General Legal Council (GLC).



The General Legal Council is body set out by law to regulate legal education and legal practice throughout the country



Mr Sosu filed the application seeking to put on hold his three-year suspension from the legal practice pending the final determination of his appeal at the courts.



In his ruling the court presided over by Justice Henry Anthony Kwofi said that it was unable to grant the application because it lacks the jurisdiction to do so.



He said the court was of the view that Mr Sosu should have filed the notice of appeal at the GLC registry and not the registry of the Appeals Court.



“This court has no jurisdiction over the appeal and therefore I see it that no appeal has been brought to my court since you did not go through the right process.”



The GLC earlier in June this year banned Mr Sosu, a Human Rights Advocate from holding himself as a lawyer for three years, for overcharging a client as well as advertising his services.



It said that within the ban period, Lawyer Sosu “shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal service to any person whomsoever, wheresoever.”