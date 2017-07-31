Show Greater Commitment And Passion For Teaching Job - Agyeman

Related Stories Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mrs. Elizabeth Agyeman, has encouraged female teachers to show greater commitment and passion for the job they are doing.



They needed to go to every length to ensure that they strongly performed in the classroom.



She was speaking at the opening of the fourth annual roundtable conference of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers’ Ladies Society (GNAT-LAS) in Kumasi.



“Transforming societies through education: Agenda 2030, the empowered woman factor” was the theme chosen for the meeting.



Mrs. Agyeman reminded them to help not only to impact knowledge but to inculcate in children positive attitudes and values that would help them to grow into responsible adults.



Even as they worked hard to promote academic excellence, it was important that they also focused on good character training, she added.



She asked that they took prominent role in promoting holistic education that propelled higher academic standards and shaped the attitudes and moral lives of the youth.



Mrs. Agyeman spoke of the government’s determination to improve educational infrastructure to promote access and quality.



Teachers’ welfare, she noted, was also critical to efforts at transforming the education sector.



The Deputy Regional Minister urged the teachers to assist ensure the successful implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



Mrs. Mary Owusu Achiaw, the Regional Director of Education, charged GNAT-LAS members to take centre stage in the fight to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.



Mrs. Amanda Asamoah, the Regional Chairperson of GNAT, asked the women to work together, networked and shared experiences to improve their professional competence and classroom performance.

Nana Yaa Asantewaa Amponsem II, Queen of Daban in Kumasi, said women empowerment was vital to reducing poverty and removing inequalities in society.