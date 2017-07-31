Decongestion Of Accra, Police Have A Role – MCE

Related Stories Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has said the Police have a role to play to ensure that traders do not sell on the streets.



He cited the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, which prohibits trading in the streets and on pavement walkways in the country.



Mr Adjei Sowah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III.



The MCE paid the call to outline his plans towards curbing insanitary conditions and indiscipline in the Metropolis and to seek the support of the Police in his efforts.



He said there was the need for the Police to play supportive role in the fight against poor sanitation conditions and indiscipline.



“The time has come for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to live up to their mandate by ensuring that interventions are effected to make it convenient for the people to live in comfort in the city,” Mr Adjei Sowah said.



DCOP Asare Pinkro expressed gratitude to the MCE for the visit and assured him of the assistance of the Police in his endeavours to make the city of Accra safe for all residents.



He said: “We are not going to fail in our responsibilities to the Government and the good people of the country. We shall continue to be professional, transparent, patriotic and loyal to the State and for that matter ensure adequate security for this year’s Homowo Festival.”



He said the Police would continue to support the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to make the security of the people a priority.

DCOP Asare Pinkro took the MCE to inspect huge human and vehicular traffic and the huge refuse in front of the Central Police Station which could cause insecurity.