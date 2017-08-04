‘Wee’ Smokers Take Over Public Schools In Accra

Related Stories Investigations conducted by Weekend Today have revealed that many public schools in the capital city have been taken over by ‘Wee’ smokers.



The miscreants, according to our investigations, sometimes defecate, urinate and leave embers of the ‘wee’ and cigarette on the compounds after enjoying themselves, threatening the security of the students.



These public schools, Weekend Today gathered include Odorgono Senior High School, Abeka Cluster of Schools at New Fadama, Kwashieman Anglican Cluster of Schools, Holy Family Catholic Cluster of Schools at Mataheko, and McCarthy Junior High and Primary Schools at Awoshie.



Some parents of the students expressed fear about the activities of these miscreants when they spoke to Weekend Today.



They were more concerned about the security of their wards and academic work.



For instance, at Odorgorno SHS, Weekend Today uncovered that ‘wee’ smokers had dug an outlet through the fenced wall that allows them to frequently pass through either during classes’ hours or when classes are over.



Some students who had joined the bandwagon, Weekend Today further gathered, also sneak through the same outlet at night to purchase the product when they run out of stock.



When the authorities of the school were contacted, they declined to comment.



Confirming the activities of the wee smokers, a student (name withheld) in an interview with Weekend Today alleged that since he entered the school two years ago, some of his colleagues who were not wee smokers have become addicted to wee as a result of the activities of the miscreants.



The situation at the Anglican Cluster of Schools was worse as the “wee” smokers were seen loitering around the school compound, a development the teachers described as “unfortunate.”



One of the teachers confided in our reporter that the school authorities on countless occasions have appealed to the metropolitan assembly but all to no avail.



The situation at McCarthy Hill Primary and JHS was not different.



The teachers in this school were worried that the wee smokers had taken over the schools.



At Abeka Cluster of Schools at New Fadama, there was a boldly written inscription on the school wall, “No smoking of wee here.”



However, this warning did not deter the scoundrels from smoking at the discomfort of pupils and residents, a situation some concerned residents described as very disquieting.