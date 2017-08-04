Soldiers Flatten 5 Homes At Frafraha

Related Stories Five houses have been demolished at Adentan Frafraha in the Greater Accra Region.



The homes, flattened by bulldozers in the company of soldiers early Friday morning, included a four-bedroom facility, an uncompleted storey building and a single room. A church in the community is also said to have been downed.



The soldiers said the land on which the buildings were put up belonged to government.



One of the owners of the flattened buildings told journalists that the soldiers stormed the area with heavy equipment at around 3am without prior warning and began bulldozing structures even though they neither presented a court warrant nor documents to prove the property belonged to the state as they had claimed.



Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, told journalists that the demolition exercise was done on his blind side.



He said the soldiers did not inform the assembly of the exercise but only claimed they were acting on the orders of high authorities.



Mr Adumuah said a gentleman called Sowah was in charge of the demolition.