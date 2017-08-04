Teshie: 2 Missing In Bus Plunge

Related Stories Two people have not been accounted for after a tow truck managed to pull out a mini bus that plunged into the Kpesie Lagoon along the La-Teshie beach road in Accra, police have said.



“The brief information we have received is that this particular vehicle was coming from La Palm Hotel and heading towards the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre direction but immediately after the Kpesie Bridge, he lost controlled and landed in the Lagoon,” Kpeshie MTTU’s ASP Stella Awuku told journalists on Friday, August 4.



She indicated that there were five people onboard including the driver and the mate.



According to her, three people got injured and currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital. However, “the other two, we are yet to find out [what happened to them]”.



She said personnel from the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) have been deployed to the location as the police investigate what led to the accident.