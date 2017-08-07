4 Injured In Flood At Salaga

Related Stories At least four persons were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Salaga Government Hospital when a house collapsed on them at Salaga, the district capital of East Gonja in the Northern Region, following heavy rains Saturday night.



Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that the victims were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure and were aided by neighbours to come out.



The heavy rains have also flooded many homes, displacing hundreds of residents and destroying properties as well as killing livestock.



Electricity poles have been pulled up and many structures raised down, leaving occupants with no option but to stay with friends and associates.



Houses have been submerged by the flood and several properties destroyed. Many communities in the district have been cut off rendering the Salaga-Kpandai road inaccessible, the NADMO officials said.



DAILY GUIDE understands some families stood awake all night long, collecting and sweeping away the water that invaded their rooms.



As at the time of filing this report, officials of NADMO were still assessing the situation and were expected to compile a report for relief items to be given to the victims.



In a related development, residents of Kunyevila in the Sagnarigu District have begun deserting their houses after authorities had failed to fix a bridge that causes the area to flood anytime it rains.



The incident happened less than two weeks after a heavy downpour had caused three fatalities and destroyed many assets in the regional capital and the district.



Some families had abandoned their houses as at the early hours of Sunday when heavy rains destroyed a bridge linking the community to others and causing several people to be stranded.



Last year, a woman was killed when the bridge collapsed and was carried into a deep gutter after a torrential rainfall.



The state of the bridge has been a source of worry to residents in the area, including authorities of Business Senior High School, who have been calling on the district assembly to fix it.