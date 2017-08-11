Delayed Hajj Carrier Airborne From Jeddah…Pilgrims To Fly At 2pm

Related Stories Over 500 prospective Ghanaian pilgrims are still stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium following the delay of their trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .



They were expected to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia last night, but the hopes of scores of the pilgrims are fading.



Reports say that the pilgrims have been rescheduled to fly at 2:00 pm today.



Officials of the Hajj Board told Kasapa FM that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is still awaiting at the Tamale Airport to finally see the pilgrims off.



About 500 pilgrims were expected to be airlifted from the Tamale International Airport Thursday evening however the flight was cancelled.



The situation has left the hopes of the travelers smashed, overrun and looted as they find themselves in a hard hitting quagmire at the Tamale International airport.



But the Public Relations Officer of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Abdulai Rahman Gomda told sit-in host Kwaku Owusu Adjei said the the carrier has left Jeddah and is airborne to Tamale.



“As I speak to you, we have received words that the aircraft is airborne and will soon touch down at the Tamale Airport. Definitely they will be leaving today, otherwise the Vice President wouldn’t have been waiting, he’s still waiting in Tamale.”





