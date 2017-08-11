Six-Months Military Training For Graduates Gets NSS Push

Related Stories The National Service Secretariat is pushing for every graduate to undergo six-months military training after completing a one-year national service.



Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul revealed, the National Service Secretariat had written to his office to allow the military training meant to instill discipline in the youth.



The National Service Act of 1980, Act 426, which established the NSS, states in Section 4 (1) of the Act - Duration of National Service states "the period of national service in respect of any person under this Act shall be two years, so however that this period shall include a minimum of six months military training.



But just two years into implementation of the policy, the military aspect was truncated, following the reduction of the service period to one year.



Several attempts have been made to revive this aspect of the mandatory service but have all failed.



The new administration at NSS wants to have another go at the policy.