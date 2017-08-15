Police Mount Search For Body Of Drowned Man

Related Stories The police have mounted a massive search to recover the body of a man, who got drowned in an attempt to save the life another person.



Jeremiah Bediako had gone to the Boti Falls in the company of two American ladies on August 08.



One of the American jumped into the pool and started swimming.



She was later found to be drowning and Bediako decided to go to her aid but got drowned. Paula was, however, saved.



Police Inspector Gideon Boateng, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said efforts at finding the body had so far proved unsuccessful.



He added that the search was continuing.