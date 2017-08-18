Ashanti Sees 45 Percent Drop In Fire Cases

Related Stories The Ashanti Region saw a sharp decline of fire outbreaks in the first half of this year.



A total of 522 cases were reported compared with the previous year’s same period total of 953.



Mr. Kwaku Semekor Fiadzo, the Regional Fire Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi that the cases dropped by 45 per cent.



He put the estimated cost of property lost to these fires at about GHC4,417,747.00.



He attributed the reduction in the fire outbreaks to preventive measures implemented by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).



These included community outreach programmes – visits to the slums, markets, lorry terminals, institutions and schools to educate people on fire safety.



Added to this, were regular floats and distribution of fliers and floats to create awareness and everybody to do the right things.



Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Fiadzo said the impressive achievement would not make anybody complacent and that it would only motivate them to continue to give it their all to sustain the momentum.



They were determined to deepen their engagement and collaboration with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies on fire safety campaign.



He announced that the service had taken delivery of additional fire engines to swiftly deal with any emergencies.



DCFO Fiadzo advised property owners to ensure that they secured fire extinguishers and to learn how to correctly use these to tame fires.