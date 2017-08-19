Host City Koforidua Poised For 2017 BCI Walk Against Breast Cancer

Related Stories A mammoth free breast screening exercise has taken place in Koforidua, host city of “BCI Ghana walk for the cure 2017”, involving the faithfuls of the of Assemblies of God and Methodist Churches, in a marathon double services apiece, bringing thousands of women together in the lead-up to the major walk against breast cancer in October this year.



The Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, the Reverend Alex Ofori Amankwaah, and the Right Reverend Samuel Duah, under whose auspices the programs took place, unanimously stated the city was poised for the major walk on October 14, as evidenced by the massive turn-out at the free screening, during which patrons were screened for Breast Cancer, and other non-communicable diseases including Hypertension and Diabetes.



BCI Founder and President, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, in a preview, commended the royalty, media, civil society and the region in its entirety for collaborating and assisting in diverse ways since the city was chosen to host the annual BCI flagship program, promising that “The Eastern region would tell a new story, after the walk, as the BCI team works with all allied institutions to drive down the disturbing breast cancer statistics affecting women in the region.”



Dr. Wiafe praised Heads of the various institutions in the region for agreeing to release their members for the walk. Billed to pull a record number of participants (The highest in the seven-year history of the annual event), the event is fashioned to heighten awareness about the debilitating disease and to assure the public that there is hope for survival, as long as the afflicted report promptly for medical attention.



Clerics of the two religious institutions could not hide their excitement for having the BCI team in their midst, and pleaded with women in general to shed off apathy and all misconceptions about breast cancer, and rather rally around BCI which has demonstrated sustained willingness and readiness to fight off and reduce the incidence of the disease to the barest minimum in Ghana.



Elsewhere in the Ashanti region, enthusiastic members of the Ghana association of tailors and dressmakers have carried out a clean- up exercise at Oduom in Kumasi, near the premises of the Peace and Love Hospital, desilting gutters and clearing nearby shrubs, as part of their annual get together.



Dr. Wiafe praised the association for the communal spirit and assured her institutions’ continued collaboration, emphasizing the fact that the health facility is keen on extending cutting-edge health services to all Ghanaians.