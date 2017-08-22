Man Butchers Mother To Death

Related Stories DAILY GUIDE has gathered that Kofi Amankwah, a 34-year-old illegal miner also known as ‘galamseyer’ has allegedly butchered his 54-year-old biological mother at Wassa Dadieso in the Western Region.



The suspect allegedly committed the barbaric act after accusing her mother, Auntie Akua Ampomaa of hampering his efforts at marrying a certain lady in the area.



He was arrested by some members of the community after family members found the old woman lying in a pool of blood.



The suspect claimed that he had problems with the mother over the years because anytime he (suspect) found a lady he wanted to marry, the mother would object to his decision, according to some residents.



Reports said the suspect expressed dissatisfaction with the mother’s conduct and therefore hatched a diabolic plan to kill her so he could have the peace of mind to marry and settle down with the woman he loved.



According to some residents, the suspect took a machete and allegedly accosted his mother who had set off to the farm and butchered her to death.



“Unfortunately, at the time of the incident, no one was there to save the woman,” the residents claimed.



Some residents stripped him naked and handed him over to the police after they had about his dastardly act.





