Errand Boy On The Run After Stealing GH¢600,000

Related Stories Police in the Eastern Region is on the hunt for a man suspected to have stolen GH¢600,000 in cash from a man he stays with.



The fugitive, Yaw Abdulai alias Yaw Welle, was an errand boy who lived with the victim and is suspected to have broken into his room on the evening of August 8 and stolen the cash.



Police suspect the fugitive is hiding in Accra and a reward of GH¢10,000 has been offered for any assistance leading to his arrest.



A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 15, 2017, by the Koforidua Circuit Court after the victim of the crime had reported the theft to the Eastern Regional CID on August 9.



Yaw Abdulai is about 5.6 inches tall and is described as stout, dark in complexion with bushy hair, medium eyes and ears.



He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region and has a tribal mark on his left cheek.



Anyone with information on him is requested to report to the Eastern Regional CID at Koforidua or the nearest police station.