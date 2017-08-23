Traders In Court Over Illicit Tobacco

Related Stories Two traders, who were arrested for allegedly trading in illicit tobacco products in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have been arraigned before court over charges related to illegal trading and consumer protection.



Ali Halidu, 36 and Abdul Rhaman Kankam, 20, all residents of Kumasi, were arrested at the Kumasi abattoir area by plain-clothed police officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Command upon a tip-off.



They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of GHȼ20,000 bail with two sureties each by a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Ekow Mensah, to reappear on September 8, 2017.



The accused persons are expected to report at the police station every Monday until the final determination of the case as part of their bail conditions.



Police prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, informed the court that the duo were apprehended after they offered for sale 42 cartons of branded gold-sealed cigarettes, 108 cartons of pall mall cigarettes, 55 cartons of London King Size cigarettes, 40 cartons of classic cigarettes and other assorted products.



He stated that most of these illegal tobaccos were hidden while others were stashed in bags and sacks when officers raided their hideout.



ACP Darko narrated that the officers also seized two cartons of business royal cigarette and 11 cartons of London White cigarette with their values yet to be determined.



According to him, all the seized tobacco products had no health warning inscriptions on their packs or approval seal from the Food and Drugs Authority, arguing that they appeared to be smuggled goods brought into the country to flood the market.



He said 36-year-old Ali Halidu admitted the offences in his caution statement during police investigation and mentioned one Sulley as the supplier but he could not assist the law enforcement agents to locate him.



Both accused persons were charged with the offences and arraigned before court after police investigations.