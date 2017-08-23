Sowutuom Residents Wage War On Nigerians

Related Stories Some residents in Sowutuom, a suburb in the Greater Accra region are up in arms against Nigerians living in their community.



Some Nigerians living in Sowutuom, have fled the area after a Nigerian stabbed a Ghanaian to death in the community.



Following the tragic incident, there have been reports of reprisal attacks by some Ghanaian youth in the community.



The development has caused fear and panic among some Nigerians residing in the community, forcing them to flee their homes.



The victim was stabbed to death by the suspect who has been arrested by the police for further investigations.



The suspect claimed the deceased stole his mobile phone on Thursday leading to an altercation between the two. The Nigerian reportedly stabbed the Ghanaian to death in the process.



The Accra regional Police Command quickly deployed a heavy armed unit to the area on Saturday to prevent reprisal attacks.



But residents, in an interview on Adom News warned the Nigerians who have fled the area to never return.



He said the youth in the area are ready to avenge the death of their friend.