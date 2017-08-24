Ghanaians Cautioned Against Travelling To Togo On Friday

Related Stories Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region has cautioned Ghanaians against travelling to Togo on Friday, August 25.



He said the Service had picked intelligence that civilians and opposition political parties in that country were planning a political protest in the national capital-Lome and asked Ghanaians wishing to travel to Togo on that day to be “careful”.



A similar protest at Atakpame-Sokode last Saturday demanding term limits for Togolese Presidents reportedly resulted in the death of nine persons, two civilians and seven security persons.



Mr Mensah said the Service got information that the opposition had planned a massive demonstration in Lome to herald the burial of the civilians who lost their lives on Saturday.



He said the Aflao-Lome Border would remain opened and warned travellers not to get involved in any political activity in Togo.



The Service earlier debunked speculations of influx of Togolese into the country and said “the entry points are calm. People are going about their normal activities”.



A source close to the Border Security Committee (BODSEC) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, “there has not been any irregular movement of Togolese across the frontier to suggest they are fleeing into Ghana.”



The source also said it was untrue that there was a massing up of heavily armed security personnel of that country at their side of the border as being speculated.



Meanwhile, the GNA has gathered that President Faure Gnassingbe’s government had apologized for the clash between security forces and protesters last Saturday resulting in the death of some persons and appealed to the opposition to calm tension in the country.



