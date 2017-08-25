26 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested At Madina In Accra - PHOTO

Related Stories The Madina Divisional Police Command on Friday arrested twenty six people suspected to be engaged in cyber crime.



The suspects, whose ages range from 19 to 35 were picked up at Zoomlion, a suburb of Ashale Botwe near Madina in the La-Nkwantanag/Madina municipality of Greater Accra.



The Police seized 33 laptops, 26 mobile phones, and a number of pen drives from the suspects.