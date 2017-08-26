Adwoa Safo Involved In Accident

Related Stories Minister of State in charge of procurement and Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been involved in an accident mynewsgh.com has confirmed.



An Opel Astra salon car was reported to have crossed the way of the Minister’s Luxus cross country vehicle while she was on her way to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.



In the process, her driver tried to swerve the vehicle from hitting the salon car which affected the bumper and headlights.



The Opel Astra vehicle also veered off the road and run into a ditch.



Both the Minister and her driver escaped unhurt. Source: ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.