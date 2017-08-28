One Shot In Fresh Alavanyo-Nkonya Clash

Related Stories One person is seriously wounded and currently in critical condition after sporadic gunshots in Alavanyo on Sunday, August 27 by individuals believed to be from Nkonya, ClassFMonline.com has gathered.



Assemblyman for the Alavanyo Agorve Electoral Area, Tsorkor Raymond, told Class91.3FM’s Volta regional correspondent Emmanuel Atukpa that the injured, who is the ‘Odikro’ for the town, has been rushed to the Kpando Hospital for medical attention.



According to him, the people of Nkonya entered Alavanyo and shot the Odikro.



He said the incident has been reported to the police who dispatched personnel to the town. The paramount chief, according to Atukpa, is out of town and so some emissaries have been sent to inform him about the latest incident.



A disk-todawn curfew imposed on the area was recently reviewed following renewed clashes over a piece of land which the two sides have been fighting over for almost a century.



Government recently announced a takeover of the disputed parcel of land.