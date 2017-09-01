Operator Grabbed For Stealing Police Uniform

Related Stories A 42-year-old has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing police uniform to extort money from unsuspecting traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The suspect Williams Dapatem, 42, according to reports, was arrested on Thursday, August 30, 2017 afternoon after some of the traders reported him to the police.



He was immediately arrested by a police patrol team and transported to the regional command for further questioning.



Police investigations later revealed that Dapatem stole the uniform from a police officer at the Tesano Police Barracks and used it for the nefarious activities.



Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Kwabena Danso, said police investigations revealed that Dapatem stole the uniform when the said officer washed and hanged it on a dry line.



After taking the uniform, the suspect allegedly wore it and moved to Circle to harass traders and hawkers.



He also collected various amounts of money from the victims.



A trader, who immediately realized that the suspect was an impostor due to his demeanor and posture, reported the matter to the police personnel.



Inspector Danso charged other personnel to safely keep their uniforms since criminals have devised ways of carrying out their activities.