 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201709   >   PHOTO: Akufo Addo Meets T.D. Jakes





PHOTO: Akufo Addo Meets T.D. Jakes
 
<< Prev  |  
 
03-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
President Akufo Addo met US-based Bishop T.D. Jakes at the opening of the Africa Business Leadership and Kingdom Summit in Accra.

The programme was organised by Action Chapel International with its General Overseer, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.
 
 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 