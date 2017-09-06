‘Government Ready To Help Resolve Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis’

Related Stories The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is to launch a programme to generate a renewed interest and commitment to resolving all the chieftaincy problems in Dagbon.



The programme, dubbed: “The Dagbon Peace and Progress Now,” is also meant to pave the way for absolute peace in Dagbon for the needed accelerated development.



Mr Salifu Sa-eed, the Northern Regional Minister, disclosed this to the media after he paid a courtesy calls on some chiefs in Dagbon as part of the process to bring to an end the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.



He said the initiative would bring together all stakeholders in the country and chiefs in the Region including youth groups, opinion leaders and other major citizens of Dagbon on September 10, this year.



Mr Sa-eed explained that the event would serve as a prelude to engagements with all the parties involved for a comprehensive road-map to guide the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy matters.



The Minister, who is also the chairman of REGSEC, used the opportunity to renew the call for continuous cooperation and support from all parties and stakeholders.



“The determination of REGSEC to contribute to the resolution of the matter remains unshaken and the effort and progress so far gives the clearest indication of success ahead. REGSEC will work in close collaboration with the Andanis and Abudus and all stakeholders to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in Dagbon and the Northern Region,” he said.



He expressed optimism on the peaceful resolution of the issue considering the effort the Council and Government have made so far.



Mr Sa-eed said over the past seven months REGSEC had engaged in fruitful discussions with the various stakeholders as well as the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, headed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He said the REGSEC had also been in close discussion with the National and the Regional Peace Council (NPC) on the matter and that it had also conferred with the Overlords of Mamprugu and Gonjaland on securing peace for the Region.

Mr Sa-eed said in all of those engagements there was an overwhelming endorsement on the need for the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute to be resolved as quickly as possible to pave the way for development of the Region.



“There is also absolute unanimity for peace to prevail and for Dagbon to, once again, take its place as a beckon of chieftaincy and tradition in Ghana,” he said.



The Regional Minister expressed appreciation to all the parties involved, especially the chiefs and opinion leaders of Andani and Abudu, for their contributions, suggestions, efforts and cooperation.



He said: “Going forward, it is the commitment of REGSEC, under my leadership, to build on the progress made so far and to seek to resolve all the remaining matters in close collaboration with Andanis and Abudus and, of course, other major stakeholders, prominently the Otumfuo Committee of Eminent Chiefs”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, during a visit to Dagbon, pledged the commitment of the Government to work with all stakeholders in the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute to bring lasting peace to the area.