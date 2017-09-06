Let’s Care And Show Responsibility For The Environment - NCCE

Related Stories The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for everybody to care and show responsibility for the environment.



Mr. Samuel Otchere, the Asante-Akim South District Director of the Commission, said this must be seen as a civic duty.



He was addressing a public education forum held by the NCCE for members of the Apostolic Church in Juaso, to discourage them from doing anything to pollute, destroy or make the environment unsafe for humans, animals and plants.



It is part of the step up effort to assist stop the alarming destruction of the forest and water bodies through illegal mining, logging and bush burning.



Mr. Otchere said there was the need for attitudinal change to safeguard the environment.



He added that this was in the interest of all and that was why everybody must find space to contribute to its sustainable management.



They should be bold to expose those out there wreaking havoc on the environment, he added.



Mr. Otchere said the expectation was that Christians would lead the way – become good example for others in their community.



He asked that they exhibited high sense of nationalism in everything they did and aided the young people to reject the path of reckless.



The Reverend Ebenezer Okley, the District Pastor, applauded the NCCE for the education campaign and advised all to live up to their civic responsibilities.