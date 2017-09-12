3 Fined For Dumping Refuse Indiscriminately

Related Stories The magistrate at the Abeka District of the Sanitation and Motor Court, Victoria Quansah, has fined three men an amount of GH¢360 each for dumping garbage at an unauthorised place at Odorkor and Busia Junction in the Ablekuma North sub-Metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



According to the prosecutor, Issah Al-Hassan, the three – Seth Ashitey, 56; Michael Quaye, 36 and Charles Opong, 25 – were caught by the taskforce of the Ablekuma North sub-Metro disposing of the refuse.



With reference to the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851), Madam Quansah fined each of them 30 penalty units or in default would attract three months’ imprisonment term with hard labour.



The magistrate said their punishment should deter others from doing same. She again charged them to be good ambassadors of sanitation in their various communities.



Mr Issah Al-Hassan indicated that the charge for improper disposal of refuse calls for a maximum penalty unit fine of GH¢3,000 or three years’ imprisonment term or both. He therefore advised the public, especially residents in the Accra metropolis, to register with the accredited AMA service providers for their refuse to be collected.