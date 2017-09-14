KMA Pledges Academic-Friendly Environment In Schools

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, has pledged to ensure that the right conditions exist in schools to raise the quality of teaching and learning.



The assembly, he said, would do everything to assure the teachers and pupils of adequate space and the supply of the relevant materials for smooth and effective academic work.



He was speaking during a visit to a number of basic schools in the metropolis to welcome children, attending school for the first time.



These included the Saint Mary’s Anglican, Amakom-Abrotia M/A, Krobo-Odumase (KO) Methodist, Kwadaso M/A, Nwamase M/A, and African Faith Basic Schools.



He distributed learning materials, school uniforms and assorted drinks to the children.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi reminded the teachers to show passion and love for the job they were doing and accept to go the extra mile to make the school environment child-friendly.



They should not only focus on classroom performance but must also be interested in good character training.



That, he said, was the way to travel to make the lives of the pupils become meaningful to the society.



The MCE counseled the school children to be disciplined and to respect the elderly and people in authority.



He added that they worked hard on their books and to avoid missteps or doing anything that could ruin their education.



He announced that the school feeding programme was going to be expanded to cover more schools in the metropolis to increase enrolment.



At Nwamase, Nana Agyei Sikapa, the chief, gave high marks to the government for the bold decision to implement the free senior high school (SHS) policy and said it had brought huge relief to parents and students, particularly those from poor homes.



He urged all Ghanaians to throw their weight behind it to help achieve the intended outcomes.