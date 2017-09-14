3 Grabbed For Robbing Ghana Rubber Company

Related Stories Three suspects have been arrested by the Agona Nkwanta Police in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region for robbing the Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL), on Tuesday



The three are said to have raided the chemical store of the company on Tuesday dawn and made away with a quantity of chemicals, spraying equipment and other farm imputs.



The suspects, Kwadwo Bentum, 20, Justice Adiyia, 20, and Nicholas Nartey,19, were arrested by the police at Abaase while escaping with some of the stolen items.



Apart from the items found on them, three boxes of motor spraying machines, two boxes of wellington boots, 11 boxes of agro insecticides, three machetes and 30 bottles of Caprofix Afro chemicals were retrieved from a bush at Tumatu.



The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.



The police PRO said a security officer at GREL, Thomas Andoh, reported to the Abura Police that at about 2am, seven armed men, wearing masks and wielding machetes, attacked him while on duty at the company’s chemical store, tied him with rope and stole quantity of assorted items.



ASP Adiku said the various units were alerted about the crime, following which, Bentum, Adiyiah and Nartey were arrested the same day at Abbase with some of the stolen items.



She said that Nartey was first grabbed, leading to the arrest of the others.



ASP Adiku said the police retrieved some of the stolen items, including the spraying machines, wellington boots and chemicals from Tumantu in the Bamiankor corridor.



“Suspects are currently in custody at the Agona Nkwanta Police command while efforts are being made to arrest the other four,” she said.