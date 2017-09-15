Teacher In Court For Indecent Assault

Related Stories A 27-year-old teacher, who has been accused of inserting his finger into the private part of a seven-year-old girl and allegedly sucking her breast, has appeared before an Accra circuit court.



Joseph Asamoah Offei, charged with indecent assault, pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, admitted Offei to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, who are gainfully employed.



However, soon after the court proceedings, the accused told the police that he had been abandoned by his family and so no one was going to stand as surety for him.



According to Asamoah Offei, soon after his mother heard about his case, she collapsed.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a contractor residing at Ofankor, near Accra, and father of the victim.



On August 22, this year, around noon, Offei, a pupil teacher who was handling vacation classes, taught the victim and her colleagues.



While teaching, according to the prosecutor, Offei went to sit beside the victim at the back and inserted his finger into her vagina.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said soon after the classes, Offei lured the victim into another classroom and sucked her breast.



The victim, who could not stand the ordeal, began crying and went to her elder sister in Class Four to inform her about the incident.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said when the victim got home she informed the complainant, who also lodged a complaint with the police and a medical form was issued to him to send his daughter to the hospital for examination.



Later, the prosecution said the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.