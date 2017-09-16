Accra Girls Denies Admission To Girl With Dreadlocks

Related Stories A parent seeking a admission for his ward at the Accra Girls Senior High School has been denied because she had dreadlocks.



According to the father, his daughter is a Rastafarian and it is against their religion to cut off the locks.



The distraught father, name withheld, said efforts to explain issues to school authorities proved futile. He is convinced their decision to deny his daughter admission is borne out of ignorance.



“I tried to see the headmistress. She was locked in her office. We want to see her to clarify things. We are Rastafarians as such our kids need to be educated...I don’t see why she won’t be able to keep her locks …” the worried father told Adom FM.



He believes Rastafarians in Ghana are being disregarded and disrespected and as such called on the government to intervene.



Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Mr Samuel Gyebi Yeboah has urged head teachers at various Senior high Schools to offer Rastafarian students’ admission.



He also advised parents whose wards are being denied admission to forward their concerns to the Ghana Education Service for immediate action to be taken.