PHOTOS: Rich Cultural Display @ Asogli Yam Festival In Ho

The Chiefs and people of Asogli state in the Volta region on Saturday, 16th September, 2017, celebrated this year's Yam festival.



The Festival is used to thank God, the gods and ancestors for a bumper harvest. It is also an occasion to offer prayers for good health and prosperity for all.



It was under the theme "The role of Tradition and Culture in Governance and Development".



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the guest speaker.













