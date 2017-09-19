UMB Commemorates 45th Anniversary With Health Walk For Staff And Customers

Related Stories UMB Bank (UMB), as part of its 45th Anniversary celebrations, held a health walk for its staff and customers on 16th September, 2017. This year’s walk was organized under the theme; “Walking to Celebrate 45 Years”.



The Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr. John Awuah stated that, “this year’s walk formed part of the activities marking the 45th anniversary celebration of UMB to highlight UMB’s 45 years of providing Ghanaian businesses and individuals with excellent products and service.”



The UMB 45th Anniversary Health Walk was also meant to imbue in all staff members, customers and the general public the importance of physical exercise to one’s health. The walk included participants from UMB joined by some of the bank’s customers, Board members as well as stakeholders from UMB Foundation and UMB Capital.



The walk began at the forecourt of UMB’s Head office in Airport City and proceeded through several principal streets of Accra. To provide an additional element of fun and liveliness, participants were accompanied by a brass band that joined all walk participants from start to finish. After crossing the finish line, participants enjoyed an energetic aerobics and cool down session.



At the end of the event, UMB donated money to UMB Foundation for every UMB staff member that completed the walk. The donation was meant to support UMB Foundation in their imminent projects in the areas of health, education and celebration and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture.