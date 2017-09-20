2 Fined GH¢480 Each Over Poor Sanitation

Related Stories The magistrate at the Ablekuma Central District of the Sanitation and Motor Court, Her Ladyship Linda Emmisah, has fined two people, Samuel Doodoe and Esther Opoku, both residents of Mataheko, an amount of GH¢480 each.



According to the prosecutor, Madam Patience Geraldo, Samuel Dodoe, 54, was summoned to court because of lack of a toilet facility in his house at Mataheko.



She said he acted contrary to the Public Health Act 851 (2012).

He pleaded guilty and was therefore fined 30 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢480.



Samuel Dodoe paid his fine to the court and was discharged.

The second case was that of Esther Opoku, a 42-year-old resident of Mataheko, who was summoned to court for the accumulation of refuse mixed with human excreta on her premises, contrary to section 56 A and B of the Public Health Act 851 of 2012,

Esther Opoku pleaded guilty and was also fined GH¢480 for her offense, and in default of payment will face six months’ imprisonment.



The accused persons, who appeared before the court last Friday, were issued summons on September 6, 2017 by the sanitary inspectors, popularly known as ‘Saman Saman’ of the Ablekuma central sub-metro of the AMA.



Her Ladyship Linda Emmisah said the people who were issued summons on the same day but failed to appear before the court should be summoned to reappear before court on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and if they fail to appear in court on the said date, then she would issue a bench warrant, where the police will go to their various homes to arrest them.



She added that the sanitary inspectors should follow up on people who appear before court to be sure that they were abiding by the sanitation bye-laws.