Drive ‘Wee’ Boys Out - Residents Cry

Related Stories Scores of residents of Dweneho (Omanjor) in the Ga West District has called on the National Security to drive out Indian hemp “wee” smokers who have invaded the community terrorising residents.



“The wee smokers have made the Dweneho Township and its environs their natural secured habitation. Now they smoke wee openly both day and night, you dare not complain, if you talk they will assault you.



“We are now leaving under a state of insecurity and fear; our children are being exposed to wee. They have polluted the air so we are forced to inhale it, a resident, who pleaded anonymity, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Tuesday.



A resident stated: “If it were up to me, they should all be behind bars. You will see them at night in their numbers with their mouths lit and in plain sight. In day time, they occupy uncompleted buildings and bushes.”



“Gradually the wee smokers are taking over our town, now we are no longer secured, our health is also at risk…we need security intervention,” another resident stated.



According to the World Drug Report 2014, available to the Ghana News Agency, although the general public may perceive cannabis to be the least harmful illicit drug, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of persons seeking treatment for cannabis use disorders over the past decade.